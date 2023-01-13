Former Fire Captain From Mamaroneck Dies At 47

A former volunteer firefighter in Westchester County who eventually became a captain of his department has died.

Mamaroneck resident Eugene Doherty died on Saturday, Jan. 7 at the age of 47, according to his obituary.

Born in Londonderry, Ireland in 1975 before later moving to Westchester County, Doherty had a passion for being involved in his community and served as a volunteer fireman for the Village of Mamaroneck Engine 40, “Mamaro," his obituary said.

When not volunteering, he worked as a carpenter for many years and was also very involved with the triathlon community. He also coached swimming at the Rye YMCA for a number of years.

Doherty moved to Westchester "in search of a better life," and ultimately succeeded, finding it with his wife, Sandra, his obituary said.

He is survived by Sandra, his daughter, Emerson, his parents, and siblings, Joseph, Edward, Fintan, Brian, Jennifer, and John.

