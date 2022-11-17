Former Chief Of Larchmont Fire Department Dies At 55

A man who was once the fire chief of a department in Westchester County has died.

Brian Payne of Larchmont died on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the age of 55, according to his obituary.

Payne, a longtime member of the Larchmont Fire Department from 1989 to 2007, served as Chief from 2001 to 2004, and was also a committed member of the Town of Mamaroneck Fire Department from 2007 until his death, his obituary said.

Payne enjoyed the sense of camaraderie that came with volunteering, according to his obituary.

"He loved the sense of community of both departments, and in learning and sharing his knowledge of the fire service with the newer members," his obituary said.

Born and raised in Larchmont, Payne attended Iona Preparatory Upper School in New Rochelle and later graduated from Iona University, then beginning a career in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, according to his obituary.

In this career, one of Payne's major accomplishments was introducing new cancer screening testing methods for women, which helped decrease deaths from cervical cancer, his obituary said.

In addition to his career and work with the fire departments, Payne was also a local sports coach, coaching youth hockey in Mamaroneck for six years, as well as baseball, softball, and basketball.

"While none of his players made it to the pros, he was always happy to see a former player join in the local adult leagues as they returned home from college," his obituary said.

Payne also enjoyed spending time with family and friends at his home, as well as the Larchmont Shore Club and the family house on Block Island, Rhode Island, where his family would enjoy the beaches, swimming, and fishing, his obituary said.

Payne is survived by his wife, Sue McCarty; his children, Charlotte, Will, Margo, and Elise; his siblings Tammy Payne, Janet Herbold, Tara Payne, Kevin Payne, Michael Payne, and Richard Payne; as well as other nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life for Payne was held on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Larchmont Shore Club, and a funeral mass was held Thursday, Nov. 17 at the St. Augustine Church in Larchmont.

