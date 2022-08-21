Financial Executive From Larchmont Dies At Age 61

A native New Yorker who lived in the Boston area and was a successful financial executive has died at the age of 61.

Suzanne Marie Irwin, of Charlestown, Massachusetts, who grew up in Westchester County, died peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 17, after 13-month illness with Glioblastoma, her obituary said.

She grew up in Larchmont and graduated from Mamaroneck High School, according to her obituary.

Irwin also received a bachelor's degree from Stonehill College in Massachusetts and an MBA from Iona College in New Rochelle.

She worked as a portfolio administrator, securities analyst, and operations manager at Adviser Investments in Boston before she became portfolio executive and vice president in 2001, according to her obituary.

"When not working, Suzie loved traveling, skiing, tennis, golf, and boating with her many friends and family," her obituary reads. "In recent years, she became an avid pickleball player at her vacation home in Naples, FL. Suzie loved spending time with her family, especially her three nieces and five nephews to whom she was a wonderful aunt."

She is survived by her parents, William and Marianne Irwin; siblings Mary Kay Chandler, Bill Jr. (Maribeth) Irwin, Jennifer (Matt) Filos, Liz (Ben) Schlosser, Tim (Ann) Irwin; nieces Theresa, Marykate, and Kerry; and nephews Chris, Tim, Brad, Ryan, and Will.

The visitation is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, at John J. Fox Funeral Home in Larchmont.

A mass of Christian Burial is set for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, at St. Augustine Church in Larchmont.

In lieu of flowers, Irwin's family asked that donations be made in her name to Swim Across America or Cancer Commons.

