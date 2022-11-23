Support Local Businesses: Enjoy Free 2-Hour Parking In Mamaroneck During Holidays

One village in Westchester County will allow free two-hour parking in its downtown to encourage visitors to support local businesses during the holidays.

Starting on Wednesday, Nov. 23, parking meters in downtown Mamaroneck on Mamaroneck Avenue will have a festive plastic bag placed over them to prevent visitors from paying for parking, according to a post by village officials.

The free parking will extend until Tuesday, Dec. 27, and will also include multi-space parking machines as well, according to the village.

"Come to the Avenue and Downtown Mamaroneck to shop and support our local businesses!" Mamaroneck officials said.

Officials noted that the free parking will be limited to two hours and that it would not apply to long-term parking meters by the Mamaroneck train station.

