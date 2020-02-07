Damaging Wind Gusts Knock Out Power In Westchester

Hundreds of Westchester residents lost power as wind gusts reaching upwards of 55 mph sent power lines flying.

As of 2:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, Con Edison was reporting seven active outages impacting 350 customers. Additionally, 1,161 of NYSEG’s 32,806 Westchester customers were still without power.

Bedford (665 customers without power and Pound Ridge (496) were among the hardest hit. Other outages were reported in Greenburgh, New Rochelle, Rye and Yonkers. Complete restoration is expected by approximately 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

A wind advisory will be in effect until 7 p.m. Friday, while temperatures are expected to plummet. Check Daily Voice for updates.

