COVID-19: Some NY Hospitals 'Past Capacity' Due To Staffing Shortages, Rise In Cases

Health officials across the state are making a fresh call for New Yorkers to get the COVID-19 vaccine as some hospitals risk going “past capacity” amid staffing shortage and the recent spike in newly reported infections.

In upstate New York, several hospital systems are sounding alarm bells warning that many medical providers are beginning to become underwhelmed due to the number of COVID-19 patients coming through their doors and a lack of staff to treat them.

Since the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers took effect over the fall, some hospitals have lost staffers en masse, which has caused for some to become overwhelmed as the state contends with a winter surge of newly reported infections that could rival that of 2020.

“Let me be blunt," Howard Fritz, chief medical officer at Glens Falls Hospital in upstate New York wrote in a statement with other hospital administrators in Warren County.

"If you are not vaccinated, get the vaccine immediately. If you are eligible for the booster, get it. Your life, your loved one’s lives, and those of your friends and neighbors depend on it.”

The unvaccinated pose an even greater risk this winter than last winter, as hospital staffs are struggling to keep up with the number of unvaccinated patients that require treatment, leaving some medical centers "past capacity.”

“The vast majority are unvaccinated and those who are unvaccinated are much sicker than the cases we see in fully vaccinated patients," William Borgos, the Hudson Headwaters Health Network's chief medical officer, said.

"As a community, we need to do everything we can to cut off transmission of the virus,” he added. "We urge everyone to get vaccinated, get a booster dose if you are already vaccinated, and to wear masks in any indoor public setting."

Officials noted that the unvaccinated are more than ten times more likely to die from COVID-19 and run a greater risk at longer hospital stays or possible intubation.

As of Wednesday, Nov. 24, more than 90 percent of New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while more than 80 percent have received both shots to complete the vaccination process.

Since the vaccines became available to New Yorkers, a total of 14,794,086 first doses have been administered statewide, while 13,217,908 are fully vaccinated.

“We are days away from gathering with loved ones, many of us for the first time since the onset of the pandemic - I want to urge New Yorkers to do everything they can to ensure they stay safe this holiday season," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "The vaccine is the best tool we have to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"If you haven't gotten yours yet, go out and get it today, and if you have and you're due for your booster, get yours as soon as possible. Vaccines are safe, effective, and readily available throughout the state."

