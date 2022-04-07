COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Increases In Infection Rate, Number Of Cases; Latest Breakdown

With the holidays approaching, the Hudson Valley continues to see a rise in new COVID-19 infections as the region saw its positive infection rate climb over 3.50 percent after plateauing earlier in 2022.

The average seven-day COVID-19 positive infection rate in the region rose more than .20 points, up to 3.61 percent of those tested on Tuesday, April 5, though it remains one of the lowest rates of New York's 10 regions.

Statewide, the positivity rate is also on the rise, up to 3.22 percent on April 5 after hovering below 2 percent for several weeks, according to the most recent update from the state Department of Health.

Six new virus-related deaths were reported in New York, according to the Department of Health, though the death toll across the Hudson Valley held steady.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health on Wednesday, April 6:

Central New York: 9.34 percent (up .66 percent);

Finger Lakes: 5.16 percent (up .49 percent);

Western New York: 4.67 percent (up .46 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 4.60 percent (up .34 percent);

North Country: 4.56 percent (up .01 percent);

Southern Tier: 4.50 percent (up .57 percent);

Capital Region: 4.20 percent (up .23 percent);

Mid-Hudson : 3.61 percent (up .23 percent);

Long Island: 3.31 percent (up .18 percent);

New York City: 2.34 percent (up .08 percent).

The number of new cases being reported is also on a slight rise. Each region’s seven-day average of new cases per 100,00 population:

Central New York: 44.60 new cases (up from 42.50 the previous day);

Southern Tier: 25.79 new cases (up from 23.65 the previous day);

Mohawk Valley: 24.23 new cases (down from 23.40 the previous day);

North Country: 20.39 new cases (down from 21.55 the previous day);

Finger Lakes: 18.64 new cases (up from 17.36 the previous day);

New York City: 17.97 new cases (up from 17.37 the previous day);

Mid-Hudson : 17.60 new cases (up from 16.26 the previous day);

Capital Region: 15.05 new cases (up from 14.52 the previous day);

Long Island: 14.74 new cases (up from 14.14 the previous day);

Western New York: 13.61 new cases (up from 12.83 the previous day).

The latest breakdown of new and total COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley since the pandemic began:

Westchester: 266 new (251,391 since March 2020);

Rockland: 55 (92,460);

Orange County: 98 (106,776);

Dutchess: 57 (64,040);

Ulster: 42 (31,762);

Putnam: 38 (23,687);

Sullivan: 17 (18,403).

The latest breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Tuesday, April 6:

Westchester: 2,705;

Orange County: 947;

Rockland: 891;

Dutchess: 655;

Ulster: 360;

Sullivan: 129;

Putnam: 121.

Nineteen new COVID-19 patients were admitted from New York hospitals in the past 24 hours as the number being treated for the virus rose to 904 statewide.

The number of patients being hospitalized in New York has now held steady under 1,000 for nearly three weeks.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 95 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 86.2 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 89.7 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 76.3 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of April 6, 1,716,333 (391 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,507,209 (335 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

In the Hudson Valley, there have also been a total of 890,023 booster shots administered, including 3,824 in the past 24 hours and 18,575 in the previous seven days.

"As we approach the spring holidays of Easter and Passover, it's important we all do what we can to protect our families and reduce the spread of COVID-19," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

"Make sure everyone in your family who's eligible is vaccinated and boosted. If you're attending family gatherings or traveling, take a test before and after. And if you test positive, talk to a doctor about the available treatments."

