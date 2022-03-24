COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Increases In Cases, Infection Rate; Latest Data By County

New York continues to see a rise in new COVID-19 infections across the state, including in the Hudson Valley, which has topped the 2 percent positive infection threshold.

The average seven-day average COVID-19 positive infection rate in the region has been on the rise after bottoming out earlier this month, ballooning to 2.33 percent of those tested as of Tuesday, March 22, up 2.27 the previous day.

Statewide, the positivity rate is also surging, up to 1.94 percent on March 22 after holding steady below 1.50 percent for most of the month.

In mid-January, the positivity rate in New York hovered around 20 percent for several weeks as the world contended with the Omicron variant of the virus.

Seven new virus-related deaths were reported in New York, according to the latest update from the Department of Health, including one in Westchester, though the number of fatalities held steady in the rest of the Hudson Valley.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health on Wednesday, March 23:

Central New York: 7.50 percent (up .93 percent from the previous day);

North Country: 3.62 percent (up .08 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 3.30 percent (up .38 percent);

Capital Region: 2.98 percent (up .22 percent);

Southern Tier: 2.49 percent (up .07 percent);

Finger Lakes: 2.43 percent (up .13 percent);

Mid-Hudson : 2.33 percent (up .06 percent);

: 2.33 percent (up .06 percent); Long Island: 1.99 percent (up .08 percent);

Western New York: 1.86 percent (up .08 percent);

New York City: 1.35 percent (up .11 percent).

The number of new cases being reported is also on a slight rise. Each region’s seven-day average of new cases per 100,00 population:

Central New York: 35.22 new cases;

North Country: 17.42 new cases;

Southern Tier: 13.16 new cases;

Mohawk Valley: 13.16 new cases;

Mid-Hudson : 11.66 new cases;

: 11.66 new cases; New York City: 10.60 new cases;

Capital Region: 10.42 new cases;

Long Island: 8.38 new cases;

Finger Lakes: 8.38 cases.

Western New York: 8.25 new cases.

The latest breakdown of new and total COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley since the pandemic began:

Westchester: 138 new (248,970 since March 2020);

Orange County: 58 (106,003);

Ulster: 57 (31,412);

Rockland: 48 (91,787);

Dutchess: 35 (63,628);

Putnam: 26 (23,464);

Sullivan: 9 (18,301).

The latest breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of March 23:

Westchester: 2,699;

Orange County: 945;

Rockland: 891;

Dutchess: 655;

Ulster: 360;

Sullivan: 129;

Putnam: 121.

Seventeen more COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals in the past 24 hours as the number being treated for the virus dipped to 933 statewide.

In the Hudson Valley, there are a total of 77 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, 38 of whom were admitted due to the virus or virus-related complications.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 95 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 86 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 89.4 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 76 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of March 23, 1,711,535 (353 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,502,262 (388 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

In the Hudson Valley, there have been a total of 866,008 booster shots administered, including 926 in the past 24 hours and 5,370 in the previous seven days.

"While we keep a watchful eye on hospitalization and case trends, it is vitally important that every New Yorker continue using the tools we know are effective," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "Get tested if you are experiencing symptoms and stay home to avoid spreading the virus.

"The vaccine and booster are the most effective way to prevent serious infection - get vaccinated if you haven't yet, boosted if you have, and encourage your friends and loved ones to do the same."

