Loaded Gun, Narcotic Envelopes Found During Traffic Stop In Mamaroneck

The arrest resulted from an incident on Saturday, July 29 just before 5 p.m., when a Village of Mamaroneck bicycle officer conducting traffic enforcement in the 300 block of Mamaroneck Avenue saw a vehicle make an illegal left turn.

According to the Village of Mamaroneck Police, the officer then pulled this vehicle over, at which point a Mamaroneck K-9 officer also responded to help.

After interviewing the driver, a 26-year-old Scarsdale man whose name was not released, the K-9 officer had his partner, Ike, conduct an exterior "sniff" of the man's car to check for narcotics.

After Ike caught a whiff of drugs, officers then searched the car and found several individually-packaged envelopes of narcotics in addition to a loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun, according to police.

The suspect was then arrested and charged with:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony;

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony;

Criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Second-degree criminal contempt, as the suspect was banned from possessing a firearm by an unrelated order of protection, police said.

Following his arrest, the suspect was arraigned in the Village of Mamaroneck Court and had his bail set at $5,000. Because he was unable to arrange bail, he was taken to Westchester County Jail pending his next court appearance.

