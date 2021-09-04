Westchester Man Advances To Next Round Of 'Jeopardy!'

A Hudson Valley man is living out his dream by competing on "Jeopardy!," and to top it off winning on his first appearance.

Westchester resident Pasquale Palumbo, age 45, of Hawthorne, made his show debut on Thursday, April 8, and walked off the set with $6,799, and a chance to win again on Friday, April 9. The latest episode will be broadcast at 7 p.m. Friday on WABC-TV (Channel 7).

The Northern Westchester man, who said he has been watching the show since he was a kid in the 80s, was set to appear on the show last year but his chance at stardom was hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While he waited for his second chance, the famous host Alex Trebek died, which delayed another appearance.

Finally, in February, producers contacted Palumbo again and he flew out to California to film his segment.

Mum is the word on whether he wins Friday's game and moves on, but Palumbo was reportedly thrilled with the guest host of the night, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

On Thursday's show, all three of the contestants got the final question wrong, which was to name two of the three national capitals in South America whose metro areas have more than 10 million people.

Of course, Alex Trebek would have known the answer.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.