Ford Winter, Former Mamaroneck HS Swimming & Diving Coach, 85

Ford Winter was born on June 26, 1937 and passed away on November 18, 2022. 

Ford Winter. Photo Credit: Family of Ford Winter
by Family of Ford Winter

He taught physical education and coached swimming and diving in the Mamaroneck Public Schools. Ford was particularly successful with his coaching of MHS divers, developing them into champions. 

In retirement from the Hommocks Middle School, Ford began to entertain on stage and in cabaret. He also began composing songs.

Ford and his wife Neva moved to North Carolina, where he did miss his tugboat, the Richard B. Owen, and the Long Island Sound.

Ford’s beloved sons, John and Kevin, invite all to a celebration of his life on June 17 at the Rye Recreation Center at 2 p.m.

Donations in his memory can be made to Save the Bird Homestead at 624 Milton Road in Rye, NY 10580. Please put Ford Winter Fund in the memo. This fund will promote studies by middle school students to protect Long Island Sound waters.

