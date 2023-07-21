Eatery Reopens In New Mamaroneck Location After Death Of Beloved Chef

Rosa's La Scarbitta will be reopening as Rosa’s Cucina Italiana at a new location at 410 W Boston Post Rd. in Mamaroneck on Wednesday, July 26, the owners announced on social media.

The reopening follows both the closure of the original restaurant, located at 215 Halstead Ave. in Mamaroneck, in late 2020, as well as the death of chef Rosa Merenda on Monday, June 19.

The year before her death, Merenda had been working with the eatery's owner to open a new space that embodied her "taste, recipes, and passion for authentic Italian cuisine," the owners wrote in their social media announcement.

Although Merenda will not be joining the reopened eatery, her legacy will live on through the restaurant's menu items and "warm atmosphere," the owners said.

Additionally, the restaurant's new head chef Liberato, who Merenda mentored for over a decade, will also bring her style to the new location.

"The menu has been crafted with care to reflect Rosa’s original family recipes that many of you have grown to enjoy as well as her newer creations," the owners said of the new location.

Numerous patrons and former employees of the original location reacted to the news of the reopening on social media.

"We have been anxiously awaiting the reopening but are so terribly saddened to hear the news of her passing," commented Stephanie H., who also added, "She always treated us so warmly."

"I loved working for Rosa at La Scarbitta. She was like a second mom at work," wrote Teresa B. of Harrison.

"Rosa will be truly missed but her spirit will live on forever," she added.

Those interested in visiting the new location once it opens can make reservations by calling (914) 777-1667. The eatery will be open every day of the week besides Mondays.

