Duo Caught With Over 100 Pounds Of Cannabis, Brass Knuckles In Mamaroneck Traffic Stop: Police

The arrests stemmed from a traffic stop on Friday, Sept. 20 at around 12:45 p.m., when New York State Police troopers pulled a vehicle over on Interstate 95 in Mamaroneck after it was seen speeding in a work zone, according to State Police.

After stopping the car, troopers searched inside and found around 106 pounds of cannabis inside several duffle bags in the back seat and the trunk, police said.

They also found brass knuckles on the front passenger floor, authorities added.

The driver and passenger were identified as Kadeem Kennedy of Connecticut and Terrance Jackson of North Carolina, both age 26. Both men gave troopers conflicting stories during the traffic stop, according to State Police.

The duo was charged with first-degree possession of cannabis and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. They were then processed and taken to the Town of Mamaroneck Court to be arraigned.

