'Delivery-First' Restaurant Opens In Larchmont: Here's Where

Wonder, a restaurant chain that brands itself as "delivery-first," opened a new location in Larchmont at 1298 Boston Post Rd. (Route 1) on Thursday, July 18.

The location brings a new food ordering concept to Westchester—customers can order food inspired by several iconic chefs such as Bobby Flay, Jose Andres, Nancy Silverton, and Marcus Samuelsson, as well as popular restaurant brands like Tejas Barbeque and Di Fara Pizza.

Orders are then prepared inside the Wonder storefront and delivered in less than 30 minutes, according to the company.

Delivery will be available in the following zip codes: 10528, 10538, 10543, 10580, 10583, 10605, 10709, 10801, 10804, and 10805. If you're not feeling delivery, pick-up and dine-in options are also available.

If you don't live within these areas, don't worry: more Wonder locations will soon be opening in Westchester:

West Harrison at 105 Corporate Park Drive;

Scarsdale at 654 Central Park Ave.

The opening of these two locations is planned to expand the brand's delivery zone in Westchester.

