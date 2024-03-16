Civil Air Patrol Cadet From Mamaroneck, Age 15, Youngest To Earn Highest Achievement Award

Cadet Colonel Arielle Nickerson of Mamaroneck, who serves with Westchester Cadet Squadron 1, is the youngest cadet to receive the General Carl A. Spaatz Award in the New York Wing, the Civil Air Patrol announced on Wednesday, March 13.

Nickerson earned the honor based on her leadership skills, moral reasoning, and physical abilities, according to Lt. Col. Thomas Vreeland, who said he has never seen a candidate with "more focus, confidence, energy, and enthusiasm."

"Never in the history of NY Wing has any cadet completed all of her cadet program requirements in less time than C/Col Arielle Nickerson," Vreeland continued, also saying, "C/Col Nickerson stands out among her outstanding peers, and she has single-handedly reset [Civil Air Patrol] expectations for excellence."

Nickerson originally joined the Civil Air Patrol at age 12 in September 2020 and quickly began attending aerospace and leadership classes. She also set herself apart by participating in and leading the squadron's space program, which focuses on designing, constructing, testing, and launching medium to high-altitude balloons.

One super pressure balloon launched by Nickerson and her fellow cadets stayed in the air for 24 days and circumnavigated the globe once before going 80 percent around the world on the second way around.

In addition to her work with the Civil Air Patrol, Nickerson is also an honor roll student at Mamaroneck High School and is completing advanced placement classes in mathematics. She also participates on the school's track and field team, where she became a varsity captain during her freshman year.

In the future, Nickerson plans on continuing her role in the Civil Air Patrol and hopes to become a pilot in addition to pursuing a career in behavioral health, human performance, and aerospace.

