Sweet Tooth? New Dessert Eatery Opens In Larchmont: 'Incredibly Delicious,' Visitors Say

Those craving their next sugar fix now have a new eatery to try in Westchester.

The Dressed Pretzel & Co., located in Larchmont at 141 Larchmont Ave., opened up in late January 2023 and serves a variety of gourmet pretzels covered in chocolate, peanut butter, and more.

The new eatery celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, March 2.

Some notable pretzel flavors that are destined to be loved by anyone with a sweet tooth include peanut butter cup, lemon meringue, and "banoffee," which combines banana and toffee.

Pretzels are not the only sweets served by the eatery, as it also serves gourmet cookies such as chocolate-dressed Oreos.

The eatery has already been warmly received by those in the community.

"I love this place, incredibly delicious," wrote Mark M. of Yonkers in a five-star Yelp review, adding, "best pretzel I've ever had in my life, I want to eat them all."

Larchmont village officials also offered supportive words to the new location.

"We're excited to have you in the neighborhood and joining our thriving business community!" officials said in a social media post celebrating its opening.

The Dressed Pretzel & Co. is open Wednesday through Saturday between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m., as well as Sunday between 12 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

