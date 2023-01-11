Restaurant In Larchmont To Close After Year In Business

A restaurant in Westchester County is calling it quits after a year in business.

Company Chophouse and Grill, located in Larchmont at 7 Madison Ave., has announced that it will close on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to the business's owners.

The restaurant, which opened in February 2022, cited rising costs as the reason for the closure.

"With the rise of costs, it has been difficult to sustain our small business. We are honored to have had the chance to have you all as part of our story," the owners said in a Facebook post.

In the announcement, the restaurant also thanked everyone who had dined at the business over the year that it was open.

"Over the course of this last year, we have had the privilege to work with, meet and serve great customers, people, and friends. Our staff turned into family, and our customers turned into friends," the owners said.

The business was known for serving a wide variety of dishes and had received praise from customers while it was open.

"My goodness! Love love love this place. Atmosphere, food, drinks and service has been fantastic," said Destiny S. of Elmsford in a Yelp review from December 2022.

In the comments section of the restaurant's closing announcement, fans of the business lamented the news.

"Really too bad… it was a wonderful place with a great vibe, you guys did a great job!" said Barbara Y. of Yonkers in a comment.

All gift cards for Company Chophouse and Grill will still be honored at The Wooden Spoon in New Rochelle, located at 16 Division St.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mamaroneck and receive free news updates.