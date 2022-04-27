Dessert Shop Specializing In Rainbow Treats To Open In Larchmont

A popular bakery business known for its technicolor treats is set to open a store in Westchester County.

Baked in Color has announced plans to open a location in Larchmont on Wednesday, May 18.

The business has already made a name for itself, shipping colorful creations across the United States through delivery orders, and selling baked goods at markets in New York City and Westchester County.

The new dessert shop will be located at 1985 Palmer Ave., and it will feature a wide selection of rainbow desserts, including jumbo cookies, cookie cakes, brownies, and more.

“We are so excited to launch in Larchmont,” founder and CEO Julie Waxman said in a statement. “As a Westchester resident myself, I am excited to bring our happy treats into this community.”

Representatives said the store will seek to create a "fun, immersive rainbow environment" with a cookie art wall installation, a rainbow mirror, and the Baked in Color custom-designed Rainbow Cookie Car.

The shop is set to be open Wednesdays through Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m.

