COVID-19: Is The Buffet Dead? One Popular Supermarket Says It Has No Plans To Bring It Back

At least one former staple at a popular East Coast grocery store chain has become the latest victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wegmans said that it has no plans to return to self-serve hot and cold buffets again at their markets in the traditional way after doing away with them in May 2020 at the peak of the pandemic, according to a report in the Democrat & Chronicle.

A spokesperson for Wegmans said customers will still have similar food options such as Chinese, salads, and Mediterranean fare available, but that they will just be pre-packaged.

Wegmans will still continue to provide curbside pickup and delivery options through its app.

