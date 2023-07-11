Beloved Father, Dart Team Captain From Mamaroneck Dies At 49

Mamaroneck resident John Flynn died on Wednesday, July 5 at the age of 49, according to his obituary.

A loving husband to Elsalee Jay, Flynn was dedicated to both his wife and daughter, Abigail, who he shared a deep passion for music with.

In addition to music, Flynn was also a huge sports fan and closely followed the New York Yankees, New York Jets, and Buffalo Sabres.

A customer service worker for many years, in his free time, Flynn could often be found playing darts with The Goonies Dart Team, which he captained. He also often played the popular video games Fortnite and Rock Band, according to his obituary.

Flynn is survived by Elsalee Jay and Abigail; his mother, Kathy; his brother, Thomas; his uncle, Brian; and many other family members.

A memorial service for Flynn will be held on Tuesday, July 11 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Coxe and Graziano Funeral Home in Mamaroneck at 767 East Boston Post Rd.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mamaroneck and receive free news updates.