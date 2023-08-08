Beloved Eatery Reopens After Outpouring Of Support In Mamaroneck

Donjito, a Mexican restaurant located in Mamaroneck at 122 Mamaroneck Ave., reopened for business on Thursday, Aug. 3, the eatery announced on social media.

The business was originally forced to close on Sunday, May 21 after its special use permit issued by Mamaroneck village officials expired.

However, this setback did not stop the eatery's owners and former customers from holding on to hope that the restaurant could reopen. In the months following the closure, more than 250 people either signed a petition or emailed letters to Mamaroneck officials in support of the establishment's reopening.

The effort culminated in a public meeting held on Thursday, July 27, where village officials discussed if the eatery should be allowed to reopen or not. To help support the restaurant, several former customers spoke out at this meeting, which lasted until midnight.

Ultimately, the village's Zoning Board of Appeals decided to approve the new permits that would allow Donjito to reopen. The restaurant also worked with the village's Department of Buildings to obtain a new Certificate of Occupancy before reopening on Thursday.

Following the meeting, the restaurant's owners thanked Mamaroneck residents for their efforts in helping to revive the eatery.

"When they say 'it takes a village,' it certainly does, and the Mamaroneck Village residents really stepped up and gave us the energy to keep fighting to stay in business and serve the community for years to come," the owners said on social media, also adding, "We are so humbled and so thankful."

The eatery is known for serving Latin fashion cuisine including paella, mofongo, Latin sushi, and even burgers.

Additionally, the eatery also serves a range of margaritas and cocktails such as mojitos, rum pineapple swizzles, and espresso martinis.

Those who want to take advantage of beautiful summer weather while also enjoying their meal may want to check out the restaurant's newly-opened patio area.

Those interested in stopping by can make reservations through the restaurant's website by clicking here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mamaroneck and receive free news updates.