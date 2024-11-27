Update: Woman Injured After 4-Vehicle Crash That Caused Delays On I-684 In Lewisboro

The crash happened on Tuesday, Nov. 26 just before 1:45 p.m., when four vehicles became involved in a collision on I-684 in Lewisboro, according to Trooper AJ Hicks of the New York State Police.

The incident began when a Peterbilt tractor-trailer driving south on I-684 near mile marker 20.2 unsafely changed lanes and hit a 2006 Chrysler sedan driven by a 67-year-old North Salem woman, Hicks said.

The Chrysler then lost control, hit the median guard rail, flipped over, and entered the northbound lanes of I-684, hitting a Kenworth septic pump truck driven by a 30-year-old Brewster man.

The septic truck then left the highway, struck an earth embankment, and overturned. Debris from the truck struck a 2017 Porsche sedan, according to Hicks.

The North Salem woman was later taken to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla for non-life-threatening injuries, Hicks said. No criminal charges were announced.

The incident caused lane closures Tuesday afternoon, causing lengthy delays for motorists.

