Support Swells For Family Of Beloved Former South Salem Restaurant Manager

The death of Steve Rosenschein, a Pound Ridge native known for once managing The Horse And Hound restaurant in South Salem, was announced in a GoFundMe fundraiser page created on Saturday, Jan. 13 by his friend, James Ddoge.

After growing up in Pound Ridge and graduating from Fox Lane High School, Rosenschein moved to Florida and began a successful real estate business. However, life eventually brought him back to New York, where he continued his real estate career while also managing Horse & Hound, according to Ddoge.

"Whether behind the bar or setting up parties and greeting patrons at their tables, Steve was the ultimate host, making people comfortable with a good story or a quick joke," Ddoge wrote on the fundraiser page, adding, "He was a bright light to all."

Later in life, Rosenschein made the decision to move to North Myrtle Beach to be closer to his daughters and grandchild.

In the aftermath of his sudden death, Ddoge created the fundraiser to help Rosenschein's family with their funeral expenses as well as to provide for his daughters and grandchild whom he cared for so much.

"If Steve touched your life, we ask that you consider making a donation of any size to help defray the expenses associated with his passing and provide his daughters and young grandchild a modest sum to help them through this difficult time," Ddoge wrote.

As of Tuesday, Jan. 16, the fundraiser had collected over $5,100 out of a $25,000 goal.

In a Facebook post, Rosenschein's family thanked those who donated.

"We'd like to thank everyone again for their kindness and prayers, we hope to see everyone soon, and hear about all the memories that were shared with our Dad," they wrote.

A celebration of life for Rosenschein will be held on Saturday, March 16 from noon to 4 p.m. at The Horse And Hound in South Salem at 94 Spring St.

