Successful Executive, Educator From South Salem Dies Suddenly At 61

South Salem and Brooklyn resident Frank Joseph Hardart III died suddenly on Monday, Jan. 8 at the age of 61 following a brief illness, according to his obituary.

Born in New York City in 1962, Hardart graduated from Bronxville High School and went on to earn degrees at the University of Notre Dame and Northwestern’s Kellogg Graduate School of Management.

After his schooling, he went on to enjoy a successful career as a media executive with NBC and Viacom. Following this, he decided to switch his focus and co-founded Educate LLC intending to work with schools to improve both teaching and learning, according to his obituary.

Hardart spent nearly 25 years with Educate, making positive impacts on hundreds of schools and thousands of teachers and students.

In addition to his work with Educate, Hardart also dedicated much of his time to other initiatives, including repairing homes with Rebuilding Together in Jersey City; supporting educational opportunities in Haiti; sponsoring students through Student Sponsor Partners; as well as serving on the board of Mccaddin-Mcquirk Foundation, which helps provide educational opportunities for less-fortunate children to be priests, deacons, catechists or lay teachers.

"Frank had an unlimited capacity to help people," his obituary said.

Hardart also had time to be a devoted husband, father, son, and brother, his obituary said.

He is survived by his wife, Meeni; their two children, Josephine and Timothy; his sister, Marie Therese; his brothers, George, Richard, Christopher, and Michael; his mother-in-law, Brita; his sisters-in-law, Fatima Naqvi-Peters and Elia Gurna; and several nieces and nephews.

A service for Hardart will be held on Friday, Jan. 12 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Fred H. McGrath & Son Funeral Home in Bronxville at 20 Cedar St.

A Mass of Christian Burial will then be held on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 9:45 a.m. at the Church of St. Joseph in Bronxville at 15 Cedar St.

Hardart's full obituary can be read by clicking here.

