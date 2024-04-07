The break-in happened on Thursday, April 4 at around 11 p.m., when a window was smashed at The Farmer's Grind and Copia in South Salem at 475 Smith Ridge Rd.

According to the owners, whoever broke into the building damaged personal property. The incident prompted a strong reaction from the owners on social media, where they shared photos of the damage.

"We post this as a message that this is NOT okay," the owners wrote, adding, "Small town local shops should not have to deal with this kind of crime...It’s actually quite disgusting, invasive, and overall disheartening."

The incident is the second such break-in the owners have faced in the four years they have been open.

Despite the damage, the owners resolved to continue unfazed.

"At the end of the day, we are stronger and better and will continue to serve our patrons regardless of the events of last night," they wrote, adding, "Please pardon our appearance as we put our pieces back together."

According to Trooper AJ Hicks of the New York State Police, the break-in is still under investigation.

Although the break-in may have been a bleak chapter in the coffee shop's story, the owners were still able to find a silver lining in the help they received from the police and their coffee grinders.

"As always, we thank our grinders for their support and the state troopers who arrived on scene instantly and are working tirelessly to find the burglars. We thank you for your service," they said.

