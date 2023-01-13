Swastika Drawn On Classroom Desk At John Jay HS In Cross River, School Responds

School officials are responding after a swastika was drawn on a classroom desk in Northern Westchester.

The hate symbol was drawn on Thursday, Jan. 12 on the leg of a desk at John Jay High School in Cross River, according to a letter sent to parents by Principal Steven Siciliano.

In the letter, Siciliano condemned the drawing.

"I strongly condemn the drawing of and the appearance of this symbol of hatred in our school," Siciliano said, adding, "Given its location and size, it could give the impression that it was drawn more out of a cowardly need for attention (exactly what this letter is providing) rather than an effort to intimidate."

In an effort to find out who drew the symbol, the school informed police, who are now investigating the matter. Additionally, the school is also interviewing students in its own internal investigation.

Siciliano said that he told students and staff of the symbol in an announcement over the school's PA system, and asked them to "contemplate the impact of its appearance." He also asked families to take the time to discuss it at home.

The school's English classes are planning to give students a chance to share their thoughts and feelings on the matter, Siciliano said.

"All staff will again reaffirm that John Jay High School stands against hate," he added in the letter.

