Harckham Wins Heated State Senate Race Representing Much Of Northern Westchester

After a tight race, New York State Sen. Peter Harckham, D-Lewisboro, emerged victorious and was reelected to represent District 40, which represents much of Northern Westchester.

Harckham, who ran against and defeated Republican candidate Gina Arena, was originally elected to the seat in 2018 and 2020 and will now serve a third term representing citizens of the district, which encompasses much of Northern Westchester, Putnam County, and parts of Dutchess County, according to Ballotpedia.

"We did it, folks!" Harckham said in a tweet celebrating his victory.

Harckham currently serves as chair of the New York Senate Committee on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse, and previously also served in Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration and the Westchester County Board of Legislators, according to his campaign page.

