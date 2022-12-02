Contact Us
Police Investigating Incident At Cross River Shopping Center Parking Lot

The incident happened at the Orchard Square Shopping Center in Cross River at 20 North Salem Rd.
Police are actively investigating an incident that happened in the parking lot of a shopping center in Northern Westchester. 

The incident happened on Thursday evening, Dec. 1, in Cross River in the parking lot of the Orchard Square Shopping Center at 20 North Salem Rd. (Route 121), according to Lewisboro Police. 

Police have not said what they are investigating. 

"We ask that our residents respect the families of those involved as well as the investigation, please refrain from speculation and rumors. Additional information will be released when we can do so," police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

