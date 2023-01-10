Armed Robbers Hit Post Office In Waccabuc, Police Say

Police are investigating an armed robbery of a post office in Northern Westchester.

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, around 4:30 p.m., police in Waccabuc responded to the post office located at 2 Post Office Rd. to a reported armed robbery, according to Lewisboro Police.

No injuries were reported from the robbery.

Police were still on the scene as of around 7 p.m., and are still investigating the incident.

Multiple police departments are involved in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

