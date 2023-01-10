Contact Us
Armed Robbers Hit Post Office In Waccabuc, Police Say

The post office in Waccabuc was hit by an armed robbery, police said.
Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon

Police are investigating an armed robbery of a post office in Northern Westchester. 

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, around 4:30 p.m., police in Waccabuc responded to the post office located at 2 Post Office Rd. to a reported armed robbery, according to Lewisboro Police. 

No injuries were reported from the robbery. 

Police were still on the scene as of around 7 p.m., and are still investigating the incident. 

Multiple police departments are involved in the investigation. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

