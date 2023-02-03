Beloved Former Teacher For Katonah-Lewisboro School District Dies

A former teacher who worked for schools in both Northern Westchester and Fairfield County has died.

Margaret "Peggy" Beccaria died on Sunday, Jan. 15 at the age of 85, according to her obituary.

A native of New Canaan, Beccaria graduated from high school there before attending college at Western Connecticut State University. She then became a teacher in Stamford.

During this time, she married her husband, Peter, in 1959, and then moved to Westchester County, settling in Pound Ridge where the couple raised their two children, Michael and Patrick.

After taking some time off to raise them, Beccaria then began teaching again, this time for the Katonah-Lewisboro School District. She stayed in Pound Ridge for more than 40 years.

When 2003 arrived though, Beccaria and her husband began a new chapter in Palm Coast, Florida.

It was here that Beccaria developed a love for swimming in the ocean, tending to her garden, lounging by her pool, and also devoutly supporting her local church, the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.

A devout Catholic, Beccaria never skipped church on Sundays until her health prevented her from going.

After her husband died in 2018, Beccaria again moved, this time settling in Atlanta, Georgia to be close to her family. Here, she started another chapter and made new friends, who she would often share lunches with at local restaurants.

Beccaria is survived by her sons, Michael and Patrick, as well as her two grandchildren, Ava and Anthony.

A memorial service for Beccaria will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel in Sandy Springs, Georgia located at 173 Allen Rd. NE.

