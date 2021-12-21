Popular Westchester Sandwich Shop Cited For 'Generous Portions, Good Value'

A Westchester County eatery has been lauded by online reviewers for its portion sizes and selection of specialty sandwiches.

Mason Sandwich Company opened its doors in 2016.

The sandwich shop is located at 33 Mill Road in Eastchester.

Some menu highlights include the French onion sandwich, crispy eggplant sandwich, and the "Chickwich," made with buttermilk-fried‎ chicken, spicy maple, and house pickles.

"The philosophy at Mason is to serve elevated sandwich fare with unique yet familiar craft sandwiches," Louis Brindley, who opened the eatery with his brother, said in 2018. "Everything is made in house and is always cooked to order."

Online reviewers have praised the eatery's sandwiches and portion sizes.

"Fantastic sandwich shop in Eastchester," Ryna D., of Marina del Rey, California, wrote in a Yelp review. "Generous portions and good value for your money. I've tried several different sandwiches and like some more than others but over all it's an excellent choice for lunch or after a really energetic workout or day running errands. My current favorite sandwich is the flank steak as well as the porchetta sandwich."

In addition to sandwiches, the menu also includes other dishes such as the chipotle chicken bowl, wings, popcorn shrimp and more. Find the full menu here.

Mason Sandwich Company is open Mondays through Thursdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hours on Fridays and Saturdays are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

