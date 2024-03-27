Overcast 52°

Know Him? Man Smashes Window, Burglarizes Liquor Store In Lewisboro, Police Say

Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a man who broke into a Northern Westchester liquor store.

The suspect, pictured in surveillance footage released by police, allegedly broke into Vista Wine and Spirits in Lewisboro, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/New York State Police
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The burglary happened on Tuesday, March 26 at around 1:15 a.m., when a man used a hammer to break into Vista Wine and Spirits in Lewisboro at Oakridge Commons, according to New York State Police.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned man wearing a black ski mask, neon-colored gloves, a burgundy shirt, and a tan jacket. Authorities later released a photo of the suspect. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Investigator Wojdakowski at (914) 769-2600 and refer to case No. 11866745.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

