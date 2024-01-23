Katonah-Lewisboro School DIstrict Superintendent Announces Retirement

Andrew Selesnick has been in his post at the Katonah-Lewisboro School District since 2015, when he accepted the position after serving as principal at Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua.

His retirement will be effective Friday, July 12.

"It is hard to express how grateful I am to have been your superintendent for nine years and an educator in Northern Westchester for 32 years," Selesnick said in a statement. "Though I’m retiring as superintendent, I will seek new ways to support public education. I continue to be passionate about the work of nurturing citizens who have empathy for one another, can listen well, and think together.

"I will leave KLSD knowing that leadership is strong at all levels. Our dedicated staff are working collegially and thoughtfully on behalf of every child. There is exciting and valuable work ahead for your next superintendent."

"For now, I remain committed to supporting our students, my colleagues, and our families through a productive and joyful spring semester," Selesnick said.

