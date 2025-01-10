K9 Helps Sniff Out Hidden Narcotics During Traffic Stop In Lewisboro

The incident happened on Thursday, Jan. 9, around 7:50 p.m., when Officer Mulé of the Lewisboro Police Department conducted a traffic stop, the department announced on Friday, Jan. 10.

After talking with those inside the car, the officer determined that the driver was operating the vehicle with a suspended license. Further observations revealed suspected narcotics inside the car, police said.

To help with the investigation, K9 Zane was called to the scene. The police dog conducted a search and indicated several areas within the vehicle, leading officers to locate additional narcotics, according to the department.

The two occupants of the vehicle, whose names have not been released, were arrested on felony weight drug charges, along with various misdemeanor and violation offenses. Photos shared by the department showed the quantity of drugs recovered during the search.

