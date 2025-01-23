Wegmans, Uber Eats To Offer Grocery Deliveries From Nyc-area Supermarkets

Wegmans Food Markets has teamed up with Uber Eats to offer grocery deliveries for customers, Uber said in a news release on Thursday, Jan. 23. The supermarket chain based in Rochester, New York, has 111 locations along the East Coast.

Uber One members can enjoy perks like free delivery and a five-percent discount on Wegmans orders of more than $35.

"We're thrilled to welcome Wegmans to the Uber Eats app this January," said Hashim Amin, Uber’s Head of North American Grocery and Retail Delivery. "Now customers can easily order everything they need for game-day entertaining—delivered right to their door."

The partnership is the latest move for Uber Eats to branch out from typical restaurant deliveries. The app also announced on Wednesday, Jan. 22 that it was teaming up with Home Depot for on-demand deliveries.

Customers in Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, North Carolina, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., can start placing Wegmans orders through Uber Eats in January. The service will expand to Delaware, New York, and Pennsylvania in February.

Wegmans also plans to open its first Connecticut supermarket in Norwalk in the summer of 2025.

"Our goal is to make meals easy and help our customers live healthier, better lives through exceptional food," said Erica Tickle, Wegmans Vice President of Marketing and Digital Growth. "Partnering with Uber and expanding our delivery network is just one way we're able to continue delivering on that mission."

Wegmans' offerings include everything from fresh produce and artisan breads to restaurant-quality meals and specialty cheeses. The partnership aims to make grocery shopping more accessible during busy winter months and game-day celebrations.

First-time Wegmans customers can get up to 40 percent off a $60 order on Uber Eats through Wednesday, Feb. 5.

