Rounds Of Storms Will Dampen Rest Of Labor Day Weekend, But Bring Needed Rain: Here's Timing

Much of the remainder of the Labor Day weekend will be dreary thanks to a slow-moving frontal system, but there is a bright side because much-needed rain is on the way.

The unsettled weather pattern will linger over several days, and could spoil outdoor plans, including on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5. (Click on the first image above from AccuWeather.com.)

Sunday, Sept. 4 will be partly sunny much of the day with a high temperature in the mid 80s, according to the National Weather Service.

Late Sunday afternoon will mark the start of that unsettled pattern, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms through the evening Sunday. (Click on the second image above.)

Labor Day will be mostly cloudy on Monday with a high temperature of around 80 degrees and the highest likelihood of showers and storms in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Locally heavy downpours are possible. (Click on the third image above.)

There will be scattered showers during Labor Day evening and into the overnight hours.

More showers are possible on Tuesday, Sept. 6, with partly sunny skies and a high temperature in the low 80s.

"A slow-moving front will bring showers and isolated thunderstorms Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning, and may produce locally heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement issued Sunday morning. "The Weather Prediction Center has outlined a slight risk for excessive rainfall across the region during this time."

It will clear out overnight into Wednesday, Sept. 7, which will be mostly sunny and comfortable with a high temperature of around 80 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harrison and receive free news updates.