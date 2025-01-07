Wayne Kellogg, Former Longtime Harrison High School Music Teacher, 93

Wayne held a lifelong love of music. During his time in high school, he played in several bands and orchestras, entertaining all over the area.

He proudly served in the Army from 1952 to 1954, where he played with the USO entertaining fellow service members.

A patron of the arts, while he lived in White Plains, Wayne held season tickets for the NYC Opera and Ballet and attended multiple Broadway shows.

A graduate of Ithaca College with a master’s in music education, he started his career as a vocal music teacher in the Arcade Central Schools. After moving from Arcade to White Plains, he worked at Harrison High School until his retirement in 1985. He also directed choirs and many school musicals over the years.

After retirement, Wayne moved to Liverpool, NY where he taught private piano lessons until 2016. He continued his love for entertainment as an usher for the Landmark Theater in Syracuse.

In addition to his parents, Wayne was predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Louise Kellogg, sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Clifford Stowell, niece, Wanda Stowell, and lifetime friend, Joyce Luczkowiak.

Wayne is survived by his nieces and nephews, Karen Stowell of Lowville, NY; Larry (Susan) Stowell of Marietta, GA; Gail (Glenn) Frank of Dover, DE; Dawn Stowell of Fulton, NY; and Gordon (Gwen) Kellogg of Hannibal, NY as well as several great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, and great-great-great nieces and nephews.

A calling hour followed by a service will be held in spring 2025 at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga St., Hannibal, NY. Burial with military honors will follow in Fairdale Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Wayne’s memory may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

