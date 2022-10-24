Lane To Close On Hutchinson River Parkway In Harrison, Scarsdale

Motorists will need to look out for an upcoming lane closure on the Hutchinson River Parkway in Westchester County.

On Tuesday, Oct. 25, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., one lane will close along the Hutchinson River Parkway southbound between Exit 14 (State Route 127) in Harrison and Exit 13 (Mamaroneck Avenue) in Scarsdale, New York Department of Transportation officials said.

The closure is to allow for construction activities if the weather is ideal, officials said.

Commuters are asked to slow down and drive responsibly in the work zone, or face doubled fines, officials said.

