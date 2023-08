The ramp from I-684 southbound to Exit 1 (Interstate 287) in Harrison will close starting at 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

The closure will then extend to 5 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Affected motorists should use the posted detour to Westchester Avenue as an alternate route, officials said.

The closure is to facilitate ramp maintenance work.

