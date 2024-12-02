Teen Accused Of Stealing Vehicle, Leading Police Chase Through Harrison

The incident began on Thursday morning, Nov. 28, when a West Harrison resident reported suspicious activity involving two vehicles, a white Mercedes Benz and a dark-colored Audi A5, on Columbus Avenue, the Harrison Police Department announced on Monday, Dec. 2.

Those inside the cars were seen trying to pull on the door handles of parked cars, the department said, prompting a quick response to the scene.

When officers attempted to stop the Audi A5, the driver, identified as New Haven County resident Devlin Lavallee of Middlebury, fled, police said. The ensuing pursuit involved Harrison Police, North Castle Police, Yonkers Police, and the Westchester County Police.

The chase ended when the Audi crashed on Buena Vista Avenue in Yonkers, and Lavallee fled on foot. After a brief pursuit, he was apprehended by Westchester County Police.

During an investigation into the incident, police determined that the Audi A5 had been stolen from West Harrison earlier that morning. Lavallee was transported to Harrison Police headquarters and processed.

He faces multiple charges, including:

Third-degree grand larceny;

Second-degree criminal mischief;

Third-degree criminal possession of stolen property;

Third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle;

Reckless driving.

Lavallee was also cited for several vehicle and traffic law violations, police said.

After his arrest, Lavallee was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in Harrison Town Court on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

