Schools

Westchester Middle School Students Caught In Racist Videos On Social Media

Zak Failla
Albert Leonard Middle School
Albert Leonard Middle School Photo Credit: City School District of New Rochelle

For the second time in a week, a Westchester school district is dealing with racist posts by students on social media.

Videos of students in New Rochelle, some of whom have been confirmed to attend Albert Leonard Middle School, were involved in videos on multiple social media platforms that included ethnic slurs and language.

The videos of students were reportedly on Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and others using offensive racial slurs.

“We are horrified to have learned about a vicious act of racism in the District perpetrated on social media, involving the vilest of ethnic slurs and invective,” New Rochelle Schools Superintendent Laura Feijoo said to the community. “This type of hurtful, destructive behavior is reprehensible and is certainly unacceptable anywhere in the City School District of New Rochelle.”

The incident comes a week after the school district launched an investigation into “vicious acts of racism” on social media.

Feijoo said the district has the names of some of the students, though the investigation is ongoing. She said that the district will “take the most severe action possible in response.”

“Every act of hatred and tolerance must be denounced in the strongest terms,” Feijoo added. "This shameful incident compounds and brings closer to home the anger, pain, and frustration that we in New Rochelle, and communities around the world, are experiencing from the recent murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.” 

