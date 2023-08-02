Partly Cloudy 77°

Ramp Closure: Route Between I-684, I-287 In Harrison To Be Affected

A ramp carrying traffic between two busy highways in Westchester will soon be affected by an upcoming closure.

Ben Crnic
The closure will affect the ramp between Exit 1 on Interstate 684 and Interstate 287 in Harrison from Friday, Aug. 4 to Saturday, Aug. 5, according to the New York State Department of Transportation. 

The traffic interruption will last from 10 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Saturday morning, officials added. 

The closure is to allow for ramp maintenance. Commuters should use the posted detour to Westchester Avenue as an alternate route. 

