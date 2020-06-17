Total Of 49 Tickets Issued In Details On Taconic, Sprain Brook Parkways

New York State Police targeted speeding drivers during a special detail on a pair of the Hudson Valley’s busiest highways.

On Monday, June 15, troopers were stationed on the Taconic State and Sprain Brook Parkway during a special speed detour in Westchester.

Police said the “detail was conducted to ensure highway safety for all users of the parkways and that vehicle and traffic laws were being followed.”

During the detail, a total of 49 tickets were handed out, 37 of which were for speeding. One driver was cited for not having a child properly restrained, one for a distracted driver on a cell phone, and an additional 10 tickets were handed out for various other vehicle and traffic infractions.

According to the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany, in 2017, 301 people were killed and 18,178 were injured in New York State in speed-related crashes.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that traffic crashes are the leading cause of death for people ages three through 33.

