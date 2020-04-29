Second Man Gunned Down In Westchester City This Week

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Zak Failla
A second Mount Vernon man was fatally shot this week.
A Westchester man was shot and killed in the second fatal shooting in the city in three days, officials said.

The Mount Vernon resident - whose name has not been released - was struck by multiple bullets near the intersection of Millington Street and South Columbus Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28. It was the second homicide in the city this week.

No other information was immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

On Sunday, April 26, Mount Vernon resident Ryan Soloman was shot and killed at a South Third Avenue residence. Akeem Palmer, also a Mount Vernon resident, was later arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

