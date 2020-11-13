Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Harrison Daily Voice serves Harrison, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Harrison Daily Voice serves Harrison, NY

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Governors Of NY, NJ, CT, MA, PA, RI To Hold Emergency Meeting As Cases Surge
Police & Fire

Police Investigating Murder Of Teen Thrown From Moving Car In Westchester

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Davis was thrown out of the moving vehicle near the intersection of South Columbus and Washington Street in Mount Vernon.
Davis was thrown out of the moving vehicle near the intersection of South Columbus and Washington Street in Mount Vernon. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Detectives in Westchester are attempting to identify and locate a murder suspect after a teen was shot, thrown from a moving car, and later died, police said.

Officials said that shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, Bronx resident Massad Davis, 19, was thrown out of a moving vehicle near the intersection of South Columbus and Washington Street in Mount Vernon.

According to police, Davis had been shot before being thrown from the vehicle. He was transported to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx in critical condition, and he died from his injuries at approximately 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12.

Anyone who has any information regarding the fatal shooting has been asked to contact the Mount Vernon Police Department’s Major Case Unit by calling (914) 668-6841 or texting “MVPD” with the tip to 847411.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Harrison Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.