Police Investigating Murder Of Teen Thrown From Moving Car In Westchester

Detectives in Westchester are attempting to identify and locate a murder suspect after a teen was shot, thrown from a moving car, and later died, police said.

Officials said that shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, Bronx resident Massad Davis, 19, was thrown out of a moving vehicle near the intersection of South Columbus and Washington Street in Mount Vernon.

According to police, Davis had been shot before being thrown from the vehicle. He was transported to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx in critical condition, and he died from his injuries at approximately 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12.

Anyone who has any information regarding the fatal shooting has been asked to contact the Mount Vernon Police Department’s Major Case Unit by calling (914) 668-6841 or texting “MVPD” with the tip to 847411.

