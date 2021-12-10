Man Killed After Fast-Moving Fire Tears Through Business In Westchester

One man was killed in a three-alarm fire that destroyed a Westchester business, authorities announced.

Late on Thursday, Dec. 9, crews responded to Bronx River Bicycle Works on Mount Vernon Avenue in Mount Vernon, when a fire was reported inside the bike shop.

Officials said that one employee - reportedly an assembly technician for the business - died during the fire, which was difficult for crews to battle.

The fire was contained to the bike shop and didn’t spread to neighboring buildings. The roof of the business also collapsed during the blaze.

It is unclear what caused the fire, which remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

