Contact Us
Harrison Daily Voice serves Harrison, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: IDs Released For Mother, Daughter Killed In New Year's Day Hudson Valley Crash
Police & Fire

Flames At Purchase College Blamed On Trash Compactor, Firefighters Say

Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories
A trash compactor at SUNY Purchase College went up in flames.
A trash compactor at SUNY Purchase College went up in flames. Photo Credit: Facebook/Purchase Fire Department

A fire at a college in Westchester County was the result of a trash compactor going up in flames, firefighters said. 

On Tuesday, Jan. 3 around 2:40 p.m., firefighters were sent to SUNY Purchase College to respond to a reported transformer fire, according to the Purchase Fire Department. 

Once there, firefighters saw that the trash compactor at the north loading dock was on fire, and quickly began working to put it out. 

After running a hose to the flames, the blaze was put out by 3:30 p.m. Luckily, no injuries were reported. 

Members of the West Harrison and Harrison Fire Departments also helped extinguish the fire. 

to follow Daily Voice Harrison and receive free news updates.