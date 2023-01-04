Flames At Purchase College Blamed On Trash Compactor, Firefighters Say

A fire at a college in Westchester County was the result of a trash compactor going up in flames, firefighters said.

On Tuesday, Jan. 3 around 2:40 p.m., firefighters were sent to SUNY Purchase College to respond to a reported transformer fire, according to the Purchase Fire Department.

Once there, firefighters saw that the trash compactor at the north loading dock was on fire, and quickly began working to put it out.

After running a hose to the flames, the blaze was put out by 3:30 p.m. Luckily, no injuries were reported.

Members of the West Harrison and Harrison Fire Departments also helped extinguish the fire.

