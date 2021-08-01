Alert Issued For Man Wanted In Westchester For Manslaughter, Burglary

Contact Us
Nicole Valinote
Michael Terry
Michael Terry Photo Credit: New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision

Authorities are alerting the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted for manslaughter and burglary in Westchester County.

The case was Mount Vernon, according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. Michael Terry, age 40, also has a case open in Middlesex County, New Jersey, the department said. 

The department said Terry is 5-foot-7, has a tattoo on both forearms and sometimes wears glasses. 

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact Investigator Kim Richardson at 646-523-4843 or Senior Investigator Albert Fernandez at 646-879-0344.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

