Alert Issued For Man Wanted In Westchester For Manslaughter, Burglary

Authorities are alerting the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted for manslaughter and burglary in Westchester County.

The case was Mount Vernon, according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. Michael Terry, age 40, also has a case open in Middlesex County, New Jersey, the department said.

The department said Terry is 5-foot-7, has a tattoo on both forearms and sometimes wears glasses.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact Investigator Kim Richardson at 646-523-4843 or Senior Investigator Albert Fernandez at 646-879-0344.

