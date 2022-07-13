Loved Ones Seek Justice For Murder Victim From Harrison

Zackary Freeling was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

His brother Sam died by suicide in 2013. Four years later, his father died the same way. Then in 2020, his mom passed away.

On Oct. 18, 2021, the 26-year-old originally from Harrison in Westchester County, was killed in the entryway of his Washington, DC home. His murder still remains unsolved and, while his immediate family is not here to fight for justice, many who loved him are.

"We know who took Zack's young life, but the police require more evidence," they said on a GoFundMe launched in an effort to solve the case.

"We are fundraising for a reward and for the team of private investigators to ensure that this predator who murdered him in cold blood is brought to justice."

Meanwhile, police are still seeking evidence and the case remains unsolved.

“Zack was a beautiful person who tried to help so many people. He was brave, playful, creative, loving, sweet, bright, generous, and warm. Zack befriended everyone with an open and loving heart.”

His extended family remembers him as a bright person whose life was taken far too soon. They said he had many friends from his alma maters, Georgetown Day School, and Vanderbilt University.

While studying at Vanderbilt, Freeling co-founded 'Aryeh's Kitchen', a fully kosher food truck, with his father and a campus rabbi, in honor of his late brother and father.

“Neither his family nor friends will 'rest easy' as Zack would say -- until the monster who did this can no longer threaten, harm, rob, or kill another person. Please help us get justice for Zack.”

The family is using the GoFundMe page to collect donations for the investigation, which they expect will cost them over $30,000, and gather a $50,000 reward for anyone with vital information.

Remaining donations will be sent to causes that Zack believed in, the family wrote on the page.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the family through the fundraising page.

