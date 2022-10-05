Harrison Native Lisa Kolberg, 73, Was Known For Her Infectious Smile and Quiet Kindness

Lisa Kolberg, age 73, passed away on March 28, 2022 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL due to complications from diabetes and heart disease. A private viewing was held for the family in Florida.

Lisa was born and raised in Harrison, attending the Harrison public school system and graduating from Harrison High School in 1966. She was an active participant in the Harrison Players — a group founded in part by her father Abner (Abby) Kohlberg — for a number of years.

In 1980, Lisa moved to Florida with her mother following the passing of her father.

She was an avid lover of music and musical theater. She was also a great and impassioned lover of pets. Her smile was infectious as was her quiet kindness.

She leaves behind her sisters, Sharon (Ronnie) Gordon of San Jose, CA and Judith (Judy) Kolberg (Griff Smith) of Aspen, CO as well as her nephew Robert Gordon (Mindy Ault and Kate Ault-Steed) of Rockville, MD; niece, Margo Gordon (Peter Margolis) of San Jose, CA; and cousin Herb Fried (Judi) of Boynton Beach, FL. She is predeceased by her mother Peggy Kolberg and father Abner Kolberg.

We thank all who knew and cared for Lisa and who hold her in their hearts. Ours are broken, but are fiercely holding on to her memory. Should you be so inclined, the family suggests a donation be made, in Lisa’s name, to a local, no-kill cat shelter or the Harrison Players, P.O. Box 493, Harrison, NY 10528.

Life is often too short with events catching us off guard. Keep close, as time is fleeting, yet regret lingers forever.

